Over my lifetime I have observed that the most pain caused for me and for others has been the things we did not know — the secrets, misunderstandings and misinformation. Perhaps that is true for many of you?
In the 1980s, we began to understand how deadly ignorance about our bodies and our sexuality can be. We have always known — through epidemics of syphilis — but shame kept it secret.
I had no problem telling people condoms could save lives. Our family lost a dozen beloved people to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. I was honored to be part of the education team in my school to be trained by the health department to teach our children to be safe. Over the 30 years I worked with kids, and in the years since then, young people have confided that they need and want accurate information from people they trust.
Parents can be that source and should be. For me personally, and for many, many of them, it was and is simply not the case.
Nothing in the law passed and waiting to be confirmed by Referendum 90, will change anything that is not and has not been in place in a vast percentage of our schools. It will extend the program, with the same safeguards, to all. If you don’t want your children to be involved, opt out. At least the information they will get from their peers will be accurate.
We know the sexually transmitted virus HPV causes cancer in men and in much higher numbers for women. We can’t have a war on cancer if we do not adequately train the folks on the front lines … our children. Teachers and educators are in partnership with parents. We always have been. We still are. Please vote yes on Referendum 90.
Kathy Reim
Sedro-Woolley
