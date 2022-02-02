I am writing to urge a yes vote on the Sedro-Woolley School District levy. The replacement levy is nothing new, simply a continuation of the support we already show our students.

Sedro-Woolley has a reputation for providing high-quality, relevant education through its myriad programs. Let me offer an example.

At Sedro-Woolley High School students are offered honors classes in many disciplines, access to a robust fine arts program and up-to-date technology. SWHS continues to offer technical classes in auto, wood and welding shop, culinary arts and others. Many districts have removed some of their technical courses from their curriculum because of the expense. Our district has made a commitment to its community, through good stewardship of our tax dollars, to maintain these much-needed opportunities for our youths. Additionally, our students have access to our alternative high school, Running Start, the Career and Technical Academy and Job Corps.

Literally, there is an option for each of our students to be successful in preparing for their next step in life. I applaud the efforts of the SWSD. I hope you join me with a yes vote on your ballot.

Mark Nilson

Clear Lake

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.