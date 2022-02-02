...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15
to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds
15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this
afternoon to midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
I am writing to urge a yes vote on the Sedro-Woolley School District levy. The replacement levy is nothing new, simply a continuation of the support we already show our students.
Sedro-Woolley has a reputation for providing high-quality, relevant education through its myriad programs. Let me offer an example.
At Sedro-Woolley High School students are offered honors classes in many disciplines, access to a robust fine arts program and up-to-date technology. SWHS continues to offer technical classes in auto, wood and welding shop, culinary arts and others. Many districts have removed some of their technical courses from their curriculum because of the expense. Our district has made a commitment to its community, through good stewardship of our tax dollars, to maintain these much-needed opportunities for our youths. Additionally, our students have access to our alternative high school, Running Start, the Career and Technical Academy and Job Corps.
Literally, there is an option for each of our students to be successful in preparing for their next step in life. I applaud the efforts of the SWSD. I hope you join me with a yes vote on your ballot.
