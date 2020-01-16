On Feb. 11, we will be voting on Prop 1, the capital levy for the Sedro-Woolley School District.

It is imperative that we, as a community, remember our responsibility and come together to vote yes.

A yes vote supports our students, our educators and our future. A yes vote helps to ensure the safety of children all around the district.

This levy will benefit every school in the district directly. State funding alone does not cover the cost of district operations — that is up to us and comes from local taxes. So, please vote to use your taxes for the benefit of all through public education, and vote yes on Prop 1.

Jessica Poppe

Sedro-Woolley

