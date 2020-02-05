Education is the cornerstone of our future. I strongly support the Burlington-Edison School District bond and levy. I also strongly support the Sedro-Woolley School District Capital Levy.
We must continue to make the critical investments in our schools in order to keep our communities strong and vibrant.
Please join me in voting yes for schools.
Michele Yerger
Bow
