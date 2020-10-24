I have lived in Skagit County for 50 years and practiced law for 46 years until retiring in 2017.
I have had the privilege of practicing before some of the finest judges in the state. Our current judiciary is excellent. We are very fortunate.
Electing Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski will insure the continued excellence Skagit County deserves. Please join me in voting for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Superior Court judge.
David L. Yamashita
Burlington
