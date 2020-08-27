Some voters really care about only one issue and beyond that, they don’t care what happens to our country overall. They’re the gun-obsessed, the anti-choice, and the Trump-wall-xenophobes, together forming the coalition White Lives Matter Most.
A badly misspelled pro-Trump sign at a local business during a July Black Lives Matter demonstration reminded me that democracy is at work.
The founders made “free speech” and the right to demonstrate peaceably the first and most important amendment of our Constitution. One may not be a great speaker or writer, but speaking up is what makes democracy alive and healthy — if that’s what we want.
Truth and democracy aren’t for everyone. Sadly, conspiracy theories, some utterly insane, are also considered “free speech.” Even people wearing swastikas exercise their free speech rights when warning others that Biden will turn America into Nazi Germany. (motherjones.com).
To those one-issue voters: Did Jeffrey Epstein’s “suicide” save Trump from yet another scandal? Epstein was a member at Mar-a-Lago (salon.com). Moral issues aside, has anyone seen Trump’s next four-year economic recovery program? His health-care reforms for the unemployed? His education-in-COVID-19-era suggestions?
No, because Trump aims to win again on distractions, without any program, assisted by one-issue voters, Q-Anon provocateurs and Russian trolls.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
