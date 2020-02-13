I am responding to the article of Feb. 6 headlined, "Bill looks to repeal non-binding tax advisory votes."
This article states that a Senate panel is weighing whether to repeal the requirement that nonbinding tax advisory votes appear on ballots for future elections.
We the people voted in 2007 to give the public a chance to weigh in on tax increases, even though regardless of the outcome, no changes in state law occur from the votes. It does let our elected officials know our opinion and wishes.
Now Democratic Sen. Patty Kuderer wants Bill 6610 that she is sponsoring to take that away because she says "it instills cynicism and distrust in government elected leaders." Isn't an elected official to do the will of the people? Ballots are, in my opinion, a way of reaching the most people to find out the will of the people. We the people, of the people, by the people and for the people. Not a handful of elected people.
The article goes on to suggest we the people don't know what we're voting for and don't understand the ballot description or actual text of an initiative, it takes up too much room on ballots and Kuderer doesn't like the "push poll." She states that officials from three counties agree with her. Well, there are 39 counties in Washington, so three out of 39 is a very small percentage of the counties represented.
This is an arrogant elitist bill, says Tim Eyman, that says it sends a very clear message to the voters: We don't care what you think, we have no interest in your opinion, and if lawmakers don't want advisory votes stop raising taxes.
I agree. This is just another step in government takeover as far as I'm concerned.
Sylvia Weber
Burlington
