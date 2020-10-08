I was disappointed to see Skagit Valley Herald run an article on Referendum 90 that parroted talking points from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, but didn’t bother to present the opposing view.
You can discover why there is so much opposition to this law, along with examples of the OSPI-approved curricula, at the Informed Parents of Washington website. You’ll see how disturbing the approved lessons really are. The goal seems to be to integrate this teaching into other subjects as well, making “opting out” impossible.
This “Comprehensive Sex Education” is a shocking assault on innocence. Based on his training and experience, a detective who spent many years investigating child sex crimes put it this way: “The mandated Comprehensive Sex-Ed Bill is nothing but a framework for grooming children to be victims of sexual abuse.” Confusing and desensitizing our children in a massively age-inappropriate way should not be the role of our education system. Vote no on Referendum 90.
William Swanson
Stanwood
