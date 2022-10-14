I'm voting for Christian Burns for Skagit County commissioner, a person who will stand up for Skagit County. In the last eight years, we have lost six crop farmers due to being financially forced out of farming in East County due to elk intrusion damages.

Farms are now having to eliminate livestock due to the elk contaminating the farmland soils with the elk hoof rot. Farms have lost their organic certification license and can no longer produce and sell organic and fresh market produce. Doing nothing is not a solution.

