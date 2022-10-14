...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Southwest Clean Air Agency
Northwest Clean Air Agency
until 11 AM PDT Monday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished
during this period. All sensitive groups should limit spending any
time outdoors. People with health conditions may have worsened
symptoms. Healthy people may start to have symptoms.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
I'm voting for Christian Burns for Skagit County commissioner, a person who will stand up for Skagit County. In the last eight years, we have lost six crop farmers due to being financially forced out of farming in East County due to elk intrusion damages.
Farms are now having to eliminate livestock due to the elk contaminating the farmland soils with the elk hoof rot. Farms have lost their organic certification license and can no longer produce and sell organic and fresh market produce. Doing nothing is not a solution.
Skagit County agriculture cannot afford to lose any farmers. Help save Eastern Skagit County's 13,500 acres of farmland for farmers to farm. Christian Burns is a good listener, hard worker and will work for a common-ground solution.
Let's stand with Christian Burns and vote for him to be Skagit County commissioner.
