I am delighted to cast my vote for new county commissioners Mark Lundsten, Position 1, and Mary Hudson, Position 2.
They are both excellent, ethical, hardworking individuals who are fueled by offering public service. They are thoughtful, collaborative and avid about this place. It is impressive that we have these two well-qualified people to serve as our commissioners.
Hoping to see Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski win for Skagit County Superior Court, Position 3. She will bring a heart and a head to the court.
We have increasingly complicated issues here in our beloved valley.
Time for a change.
Sheila Klein
Bow
