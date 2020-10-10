I am writing to express my confidence in Tom Seguine’s capabilities to perform as an exemplary Skagit County Superior Court judge.
Tom has worked in the court systems of Skagit County and Washington for over 30 years, helping countless Skagit County citizens work their way through the legal process, in criminal and civil suits. He has represented both the defense and prosecutorial sides. He knows the law and would apply it impartially, without bias, if elected.
Please support the candidate with a long and documented record of impartial application of the law. Vote for Tom Seguine on Nov. 3.
Philip T. Feldsine
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.