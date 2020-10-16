I am a personal injury attorney who lives and works in Skagit Valley, as I have for the past 18 years. I do not know Superior Court judge candidate Tom Seguine personally, but I do know him professionally.
Our paths first crossed when he was the Skagit County prosecutor and I represented private defendants. I recall watching parts of a complex embezzlement trial where the defendant was represented by another local experienced attorney, and I was more than impressed with Tom’s courtroom demeanor and professionalism in successfully prosecuting that case. Later, after Tom went into private practice, we had a civil case against each other where we represented respective clients embroiled in a bitter dispute. I was impressed with the creativity and practicality in which that resolution was reached.
The bottom line is Tom has the proper perspective to serve as Superior Court judge based upon his experience. His honorable demeanor and professionalism will continue the long tradition of having stellar judges serving our wonderful community.
Kevin W. Conner
Mount Vernon
