I have always been a fan of in-person voting. We would take our kids to vote with us to the Bayview Community Center, which had volunteers manning the stations. You show your ID, you vote, you get your “I voted” sticker, and your kids gets cookies.
Need to go back to the old ways.
Peter Conijn
Bow
