Voting is something
we can agree upon
It’s obvious the Right will not change their minds, and the Left will not change their minds.
I admire you all on both sides for trying (whether I agree with you or not), but at this point in the divide, why even bother to try to bring the other side to your way of thinking?
So don’t complain — just vote. That’s what democracy is all about.
It’s not clean, and never easy. I’ve lived in the other system, and trust me you want democracy over authoritarianism or dictatorships.
So vote and accept the majority’s decision. Yes, we have lots of problems and bad history. But this was — and still is — a great country.
Krish Moodley
Mount Vernon
