A vote for Mark Lundsten is a vote for all of Skagit County.
Some of the things about Lundsten that I like:
He knows we are in a deadly pandemic and is 110% conscientious about wearing masks and complies with the 6-foot rule. He knows we have water issues and wants to fix the issues, not just use them as political footballs year after year.
When Lundsten says he’ll do something, you can bet money he’s going to do it. He knows it takes all types of people to create a society, hence he’s very supportive of affordable housing.
He understands public policy and how to get there. Mark’s a thinker, builder and an all-around good person, which are things we can all appreciate in a politician.
My vote goes to Mark Lundsten, an honest and common-sense type of county commissioner.
Roger Robinson
Anacortes
