Our community needs to most engaged and capable leadership we can get in order to best adapt, overcome and succeed in a rapidly changing environment. Water is critical to the quality of life in the Skagit Valley.
As PUD commissioner, Andrew Miller will bring depth and breadth to the role that will benefit the whole community. Vision, building great teams and leadership are his superpowers.
Andrew is an all-around great guy who cares deeply about the Skagit Valley and truly understands the complexities of agriculture. Vote Andrew Miller for PUD commissioner.
Susan Soltes
Bow
