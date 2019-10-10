I am proud to support Holly Nielsen in her campaign for Burlington-Edison School Board. I started working with Holly in 2002 at Edison Elementary School. She was employed by the district as the school counselor, and I was working as a fifth-grade teacher.
We started as employees working together, and 17 years later have a lasting friendship based on trust and respect. I have seen Holly and her husband raise their two boys, who both attend Burlington schools, to be good students and good citizens. Holly has strong family values.
She is a professional who takes her job seriously. She worked hard for the students at Edison to be treated fairly, seek a quality education and find their place in this world.
Holly will bring this same caring attitude to the School Board. She will fight for what is right for the students, community and staff members to make this district strong and united. I feel it has been too many years since we had had a woman’s presence at the table.
Please join me in voting to elect Holly Nielsen to help make the strong standards of the Burlington-Edison School Board better.
Debra Castle
Burlington
