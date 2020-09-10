Dave Paul is an effective collaborator who can work for all of us in Northwest Washington.
Keep Dave as our state representative in the 10th Legislative District.
As a teacher at Skagit Valley College, I have worked with Dave for many years. As I have personally observed, he is hardworking, smart and brings an attitude of compassion and respect to his interaction with students and all others at the college. Dave is thoughtful and carefully considers all options when making a decision.
He has likewise demonstrated these constructive attitudes and skills during the past two years in his work in Olympia.
In this time of divisiveness and acrimony, Dave stands out in as to his team approach in working with others in government. During the last legislative session, I attended 10th District legislative forums where Dave and other legislators discussed common problems and documented how they were working together on behalf of our communities. This is the type of positive collaboration we desperately need now.
At this critical time in our nation’s history, I encourage you to vote for Dave Paul as our 10th District representative.
Jere LaFollette
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.