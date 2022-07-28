Voting Ramel for 40th District
We need Alex Ramel to continue his service as state representative for the 40th Legislative District. He’s an effective collaborator with high values and understands the deep challenges we face.
With his emphasis on and empathy for families, affordable housing, health care, a healthy environment and responsible gun legislation, we need him in Olympia to continue the work he’s devoted his life to.
To quote Alex on one of his top priorities, the climate crisis, “We can and must move away from using fossil fuels. This transition needs to be planned and orderly so workers and businesses know what to expect ... Businesses and homeowners will have incentives to invest [and work] in cleaner technology...[with] a steady improvement in public health and safety.”
Additionally, Alex made a promise to his son to work for gun safety legislation and has consistently done so. He’s voted to limit high-capacity magazines, restrict open carry in certain public meetings, and restrict ghost guns.
He is absolutely the best candidate.
Julia Hurd
Burlington
