We are proud to support Steve Sexton in his run for re-election for mayor of Burlington.
Steve's family and ours became friends years ago when our children started going to school at the homeschool partnership in Mount Vernon. During this time I saw how important family and community was to Steve.
He is well versed in the needs of our community and how to go about getting change accomplished.
It is a critical time in our community, and Steve's leadership skills and dedication to our community are vitally important. Please join with us in voting to re-elect Steve Sexton so he can work to keep Burlington thriving.
Joni Cannon
Burlington
