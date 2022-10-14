I had the pleasure of working with Don McDermott for five years at the Skagit County Sheriff's Office. In all my years of work history, I have never worked with anyone as dedicated to his job.

Over the last 40 years, Don has worked his way up through the ranks in law enforcement, starting out at the Skagit County jail, then as a deputy, sergeant, chief, undersheriff and then sheriff. He has dedicated his life to the service of others and is well-respected in our community and the law enforcement world.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.