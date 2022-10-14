...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Southwest Clean Air Agency
Northwest Clean Air Agency
until 11 AM PDT Monday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished
during this period. All sensitive groups should limit spending any
time outdoors. People with health conditions may have worsened
symptoms. Healthy people may start to have symptoms.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
I had the pleasure of working with Don McDermott for five years at the Skagit County Sheriff's Office. In all my years of work history, I have never worked with anyone as dedicated to his job.
Over the last 40 years, Don has worked his way up through the ranks in law enforcement, starting out at the Skagit County jail, then as a deputy, sergeant, chief, undersheriff and then sheriff. He has dedicated his life to the service of others and is well-respected in our community and the law enforcement world.
As a boss he was fair, approachable and a good communicator. Don sees what needs to be done and has the knowledge and plan to get it done. His list of accomplishments over the years on his website is impressive. Over the last three years, Don was instrumental in the creation of the Skagit County Sheriff's Office IMPACT team, which brought together mental health professionals and specially trained crisis response deputies into the field to assist individuals in crisis.
Don is a humble, hardworking, innovative and forward-thinking leader who can keep a cool head under pressure. He deserves our support for another term as sheriff.
