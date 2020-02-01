As lifelong Burlington residents and school attendees and supporters, my wife Michele and I are urging you to vote yes for the replacement levy and bond proposal for Burlington-Edison schools.
The replacement levy is essential to the daily operations of the district and, as you know, pays for basic general classroom and operational needs.
The capital bond addresses needs across the system.
As a graduate of West View (and I am now 70 years old), I am certain that the improvements at West View grade school are long overdue. Eating in five shifts at the school is not acceptable. The improvements to food service and a new gymnasium are appropriate upgrades and alleviate the overcrowded and outdated conditions that currently exist.
We are also for the bond because it will allow a new middle school to be built. We attended school in Burlington when the K-8 system seemed fine, but we are now convinced that a middle school would better prepare students for high school and beyond. We are in hopes that our grandson will be able to attend school there and have the opportunities that it will afford.
Improving security at all grade schools is obviously a most welcome situation that this bond will also make possible.
The time has come and we should not delay (it will only cost more in the future if we wait). We ask you to join us with your yes vote for both the levy and the bond to carry on the excellence of Burlington-Edison schools that we have been so proud of for these many years.
At the same time, let's make a leap into the future with a new middle school and the variety of benefits it will provide to our students. Bottom line, it all makes sense.
Don Power
Burlington
