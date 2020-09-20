Please join in voting for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Superior Court judge. She will be the kind of judge we all will be proud to have deciding our cases.
I have known Elizabeth for 18 years and have always been impressed with her work ethic and passion for helping others. She is fair-minded and thoughtful and will bring a depth of experience to the job.
Elizabeth has dedicated her career to upholding the Constitution and ensuring that everyone has equal access to justice. She would be a wonderful addition to the Skagit County Superior Court.
Linda Lindholm
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.