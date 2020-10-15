I am supporting Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Skagit County Superior Court judge. She has the willingness to serve our community, the integrity to strengthen our judicial system and the empathy to understand others who are in difficult situations.
Candidates like Elizabeth do not come along very often.
Not only does she have years of trial experience as a civil and criminal defense attorney, she also works with our most vulnerable populations in her role as vice president of the Board of Northwest Justice Project. She looks for solutions to help people on an individual basis and will make sure everyone is treated fairly. She has also volunteered in our local high schools to teach students about our judicial system.
I have known Elizabeth since she was in high school and have followed her school and career path over the years. She has a strong work ethic and is dedicated to helping people in our community. It is with great enthusiasm that I support her for this elected position. Please join me in voting for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski for Skagit County Superior Court judge.
Jean Ford Andrich
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.