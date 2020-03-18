In 2018, and over the objection of numerous public health officials, the Trump administration dismantled a National Security Council global health unit charged with preparing for when, not if, another pandemic would hit the nation.
“... I was mystified when the White House dissolved the office, leaving the country less prepared for pandemics like COVID-19,” Beth Cameron, the first director of the unit, wrote. (ABC News)
She also said it’s clear that eliminating the office contributed to what she called a “sluggish domestic response.”
She said that shortly before Trump took office, the unit was watching a rising number of cases in China of a deadly strain of influenza and a yellow fever outbreak in Angola. Trump, however, chose to ignore those and other warnings of concern to the scientific community.
Now there is a bipartisan effort to correct that tragic mistake. Lawmakers from both parties have introduced legislation requiring experts to always be in place to deal with emerging pandemics.
One of the authors of the legislation, said “Two years ago, the administration dismantled the apparatus that had been put in place in the face of the Ebola crisis. I think, in retrospect, that was an unwise move. This bill would restore that and institutionalize it.” (Associated Press)
When Trump was asked whether closing the NSC global health unit slowed the U.S. response, the president called it a “nasty” question because, he said, his administration had acted quickly and saved lives. (Washington Post)
Trump, referring to the closing of the unit, told reporters, “I don’t know anything about it.”
Folks, you just can’t make this stuff up. Tragically, vulnerable people will pay the price for the gross incompetence evidenced by the current administration.
We fervently need a change in the White House, and we need to end Republican control of the Senate this November.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
