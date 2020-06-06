Why haven’t the county commissioners spoken out on racism in our communities? We’ve witnessed on the news thousands of people fighting for their legal rights and recognition as 100% Americans, and the county says nothing?
Skagit County residents often face racism on a daily basis. People who don’t want to use all those “foreign-looking” doctors in our medical facilities, people who comment on how our towns are “changing” when hard-working migrant families seek to settle down in our towns and gun carriers saying they need their “protection." For whom are they protecting themselves?
I am feeling ashamed that our local government has remained silent. The police issued a statement, why not the commissioners?
Edwyna Spiegel
Mount Vernon
