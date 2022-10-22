The midterm elections are coming soon. The American people would do well to remember that candidates and their qualifications to serve are important for the preservation of our democratic way of life.
As the criminal trail of lies and deceit is catching up with former President Donald Trump, in part because of the diligence of the Jan. 6 committee, it is important to know that some of the people he supports lack moral and intellectual credibility.
The Republican Party is no longer a party I recognize and has abdicated its responsibility to back qualified candidates who have integrity. Their quest for power at any cost is shameful and dangerous.
The United States faces many problems, some of which are the recent Supreme Court decisions, inflation, climate change, and helping a country like Ukraine which is fighting for its existence.
Most of us go on our merry way and grumble that it is the president's fault if we have to pay a higher price for gasoline.
Witnessing our clogged highways, the price of gasoline does not seem to be keeping very many people at home.
At the same time, many people cannot afford to live near where they work. Solutions are not easy.
On the international level, Saudi Arabia is not our friend. The Saudi government has the ability to control the price of gasoline by increasing the world demand for a limited supply.
This results in Russia earning more money from the oil they are able to peddle on the world market, which in turn affects our and our allies' national security.
It will take the whole of society to tighten our belts and pull together.
It won't get done when millions of people cry fraud when an election does not come out the way they would like.
