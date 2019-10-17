I am writing in support of retaining Bill Wallace for the Burlington-Edison School Board.

I have known Bill since our children were students together at Allen and BayView Elementary schools. He is a man of integrity who is committed to his community, especially the task of giving every B-E student the best education possible.

Prior to his election to the board, Bill served on several School District advisory boards and committees, ensuring that he came to his position with a deep knowledge and background on the needs of the district and its staff and students.

Bill supports the building of a B-E middle school, which will provide our students with more course choices in science, technology, engineering, arts and math — giving them a solid background in these important STEAM pathways of the future.

A B-E middle school is an idea that I whole-heartedly endorse, and I feel that retaining Bill Wallace ensures this important issue will remain in the forefront of the district’s vision for the future.

Bill Wallace is a proven leader; I’m voting to retain his experience and commitment on the B-E School Board.

Janice Burwash

Burlington

