Bill Wallace is running for the Burlington-Edison School Board, and it is my pleasure to write this letter of support.
I have known Bill for more than 30 years. His career was with the Department of Natural Resources, where he was Northwest Region manager for more than 20 years. Bill has been involved in multiple community service organizations and has been a member of the B-E School Board the past 12 years.
When talking with Bill, you recognize his knowledge of issues confronting the board. At meetings, he is thoroughly prepared.
My three children graduated from B-E schools and received good educations. I want the same for my grandchildren. Bill Wallace is the person I support for election, and he should receive your vote, as well.
John Burke
Mount Vernon
