Bill Wallace is my choice for Burlington-Edison School Board.
With over 33 years of experience living in Burlington and supporting Burlington schools, Bill has the perspective and experience to take our district in the right direction. His children are proud alumni of B-EHS, and his son is currently a well-respected teacher and coach in the district. Bill is well versed in legislative priorities and an astute fiscal manager. He has made maintaining a 4% operational fund reserve a hallmark of his leadership on the board.
Bill is also championing support for school facilities, addressing crucial safety and security upgrades, getting students out of portables and into classrooms and improving middle-grade programming by building a middle school. Under his leadership, the district has seen increases in school nursing support, additional school counselors and high school campus security.
Bill is the leader we need as we move forward as a district.
Please join me in support of Bill Wallace for District 3, Burlington-Edison School Board.
Jim Rabenstein
Burlington
