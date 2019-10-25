Like many others across Skagit County, I am writing to support the re-election of Bill Wallace to continue his stalwart service on the Burlington-Edison School Board. I have worked with Bill over nearly 40 years, first on the Tiger Mountain State Forest and most recently on the Blanchard Strategies Group.

During that time, I have witnessed his calm demeanor, firm grasp and analysis of the minute details and high-level policy and his thoughtful approach and sensitivity to the full range of public concerns about complex issues. He is a quiet leader who stays focused on addressing the problems at hand.

As the manager of Natural Resources' Northwest Region for over 20 years, he has a deep background in the management of a large organization, personnel and the budgets required to achieve organization goals.

He is devoted to the education and well-being of all the district's students. His continuing service will immeasurably benefit the continuity of the board and ensure a stable decision-making structure for the School District. His integrity, personal qualities and devotion to public service deserve your vote.

Bob Rose

Anacortes

