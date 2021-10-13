Ryan Walters is the person we need for mayor of Anacortes. His record on the City Council shows an extraordinary and clear understanding of how the city of Anacortes works and where we need to go.

In addition, he has the same clarity and understanding of how Skagit County works. As an attorney for the county and as the assistant director of the county's planning department, he learned how the health and future of Skagit County and Anacortes are woven together, and he understands well how state laws affect everyone.

When he takes the seat designated for the mayor of Anacortes on the Skagit Council of Governments along with other mayors and the three county commissioners, he will bring more skills to that job than anyone I know. He will be great for the city of Anacortes and great for Skagit County. He is smart, hard-working and a good person. He is the best choice for mayor of Anacortes.

Mark Lundsten

Anacortes

