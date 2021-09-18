Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
In October 2019, the Anacortes City Council approved a resolution on a citywide policy of inclusion. Ryan Walters worked hard to achieve a unanimous vote.
This resolution “rejects and condemns” acts of racism, harassment, intimidation, and other forms of bullying, as well as “acts of hate speech.” This resolution was approved by a 6–1 vote.
There are solid reasons to advance inclusion, diversity, and equity in American communities, businesses and public employment. It is the right thing to do.
Genius can be anywhere. Now is a time when we must welcome concerned minds focused on the challenges of housing, community building, climate change, maintaining quality public education and supporting Anacortes businesses.
Arbitrarily dismissing and excluding talent, signaling to any group that “your kind and your opinions are not welcome” is shortsighted when we need all of the good minds we can get.
From the classroom to the boardroom, let’s welcome all voices who choose to contribute, not just those with connections, privilege and opportunity.
A vote for Ryan Walters for mayor is a vote for Anacortes to continue to grow as an inclusive, caring and welcoming community.
