If you watch the council meetings on TV, he has carefully done his homework, knows the background and pays attention to the details, asks good questions, always advocates for transparency and leads the way to find solutions.
If you’ve reached out to the city for help, he gets right back to you, validates your concern and immediately gets to work addressing the problem.
If you’re on Facebook, he patiently answers questions from the community, offers important insights and is always respectful to people who don’t agree with him.
If you’re downtown, you’ll see him shopping or sitting outside at one of our local restaurants.
There is no one I trust more than Ryan to continue Mayor Laurie Gere’s legacy of friendly, open and honest city government that is forward-thinking and responsive to the public. It’s no surprise to me that he’s endorsed by so many who work with him and want to work with him as mayor. And I know he’ll take Anacortes forward — in a way that’s inspired, community-driven and in the best interests of our whole town.
My vote is with Ryan Walters. I hope yours will be, too.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.