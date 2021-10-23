In decades of living in Anacortes, elected officials have come and gone. Some left a shining star, others a smudge. Ryan Walters has been a shining star throughout his tenure on the council.

Why? More than many elected officials he has been responsive. Agreeing or not, he is quick to respond, engage and listen to concerns. I can trust his honesty about issues — including unpleasant ones (rat infestations in the neighborhood).

He cares about this town. He was planted here. His roots go deep. For our community to thrive, all economic strata need to be able to live and work here. Ryan knows the importance of balancing economic growth with affordability. Ryan has pledged to do this while protecting the character of our neighborhoods.

A walkable community is key to good health and friendly neighborhoods. Ryan understands that a smattering of safe walking places (sidewalks) in front of new construction is useless without sidewalk continuity all the way down the street. A practical and strategic thinker, I believe Ryan Walters is the person to lead our community through rebuilding our economy and social fiber as we emerge from this pandemic.

Margaret Studer

Anacortes

