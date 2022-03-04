Ryan Zinke, Donald Trump’s first interior secretary, is back in the news.
It took a while, but the recent report from the Interior Department’s inspector general concluded that Zinke did use his position to advance his personal interests ahead of the country’s.
Zinke was only one of a half-dozen Trump cabinet secretaries so tainted by corruption that they were forced to leave the “drain the swamp” president’s administration before Trump’s ethically challenged term ended. The number of such departures set an American record. (Huffington Post)
Old news, perhaps, but it’s not as if corruption’s ravages no longer remain a concern. They do matter, at least in the Democrat-majority House, which is drafting legislation that would ban stock trading by members of Congress (CNBC), and to the Federal Reserve, which has already enacted rules restricting the investment behavior of Fed officials and staff. (PBS)
Of course, not all legislators and officials like these changes. Sen. Tuberville, R-Alabama, who is under investigation for his own stock trades, has called them “ridiculous,” implying that only the opportunity to personally profit could convince anyone to engage in public service. (independent. co.uk)
But the Tubervilles of the world are only one reason fighting corruption is so hard, for corruption is not limited to what people do. Corruption often infects what people say and even how they think.
Putin’s claim that he’s “de-Nazifying” a Ukraine governed by a Jewish president and Trump calling Putin’s invading army a “peacekeeping” force, both lies cut from the same Orwellian “war is peace” cloth, are two glaring examples.
But even when laughable, the harm corrupt language inflicts is never trivial. With lies everywhere around us, our ability to identify reality weakens.
And for many, the lies others tell them soon become the lies they tell themselves.
