I was reminded that after the 9/11 airplane attack on New York City, we immediately reinforced the doors on plane cockpits to prevent knife wielding hijackers from gaining access and taking control of the planes. We did not stop there. We invaded Afghanistan, starting our longest war in history and spent billions of dollars to set up our Homeland Security Department.
Now we are facing another national threat by the coronavirus. Today, about 40,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus and the infection rate has appeared to have reached the apex. This occurred after shutting down the economy, asking people to shelter at home, and spending over $1 trillion in stimulus support, which is still grossly inadequate.
Meanwhile, last year 34,000 people in the U.S. died from influenza (flu) (CDC data). Even with an anti-flu vaccine, people, mostly over age 65 (75%), have died. Yet, we did not shut down the economy and spend over $1 trillion fighting the flu virus.
Was this drastic coronavirus response necessary, or is it another overreaction by our government? Some government reaction was definitely required, but like the locks on the cockpit doors, could we just have required the people over 65, those with suppressed immune systems, and those with symptoms of the disease to stay at home, and also require social distancing.
These inexpensive steps would: 1) Protect our most vulnerable population from dying. 2) Slow the spread of the disease by quarantining those with symptoms and requiring social distancing. 3) Produce a herd immunity to further slow the spread of the disease by those who recover from it. 4) Prevent our economy from going into a recession. And 5) prevent our children from being burdened with a much larger national debt.
Jack Uren
Mount Vernon
