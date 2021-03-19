Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is promoting his leadership in handling the pandemic as the beacon of success. He is bashing blue states’ restrictive measures and declaring that Florida is the “oasis of freedom!”
What I find curious when he compares Florida to others, he fails to compare Florida’s “success” to Washington’s. So before our local GOP and others who decry the tyranny of masks, I would like to offer the following metrics to curb their enthusiasm.
According to the online source Worldometer, Washington on June 1, 2020, had 1,076 COVID-19 deaths while Florida had 2,461. At that time, DeSantis opened up Florida and refused to issue a statewide mask mandate. There would be no tyranny. Now, Florida has 32,472 deaths while Washington has 5,208. Deaths under DeSantis’ policies have risen 13 times while ours has risen 4.8 times. Hmmmm.
Let’s use other metrics. If we had Florida’s current death rate, Washington would have over twice as many deaths at 11,513. On the other hand, what if Florida had our success? They would only have 14,690 deaths. That means he paid for his “oasis” by allowing an additional 17,782 souls to perish. Was it worth it?
Looking at total cases, another gloomy scenario plays out. If we were as successful as Florida, Washington would have 703,578 total COVID cases instead of 354,355, which would have further taxed the health care system and left many with further COVID complications. Not exactly a successful outcome.
Washington is the 13th most populated state but ranks 45th in deaths and 47th in cases (per capita). (worldometer)
If the U.S. was as successful as Washington, we might have had 300,000 fewer deaths. Granted there are so many mitigating factors that go into what has taken place over the past year; nonetheless we should be pleased where Washingtonians are today. This has been a terribly difficult experience for everyone, but it could have been a lot worse.
Dean Taylor
Clear Lake
