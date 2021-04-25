I have worked for the Department of Social and Health Services for 11 years, most recently with the Aged, Blind, or Disabled Cash Assistance Program in Mount Vernon, which provides $197 per month to people with severe physical or mental health disabilities, often complicated by substance abuse, who have provided medical evidence that they cannot work.
Every two to four years, my program is on the chopping block.
Right now I have 297 clients. Many are homeless, and cash assistance allows them to go to the store, to doctor appointments, to counseling. But it’s not just about the $197. It’s the constant attention and the knowledge that someone cares whether they live or die that makes a difference.
I recently told a client with health insurance she should see a doctor, and she asked, “Why should I do that? I’m not worth it.” Part of our job is to talk people off the ledge. The hardest thing is to get people to look in the mirror and tell themselves, “Yes, you are worth it.”
Sadly, there are a lot of people who do give up. The pandemic has made things worse. Those who need the most help are now more difficult to reach. You ask them where they live, where you can contact them again, and they tell you it’s a park or it’s in the forest.
Our state’s tax code is upside-down. Billionaires who have added billions more to their fortunes during the pandemic pay less than I do in state taxes.
Think how much safer and healthier our communities would be if we could afford to take care of those who need it most. It’s time for a fair tax code in Washington. It’s the right thing to do.
Deborah Magnuson
Sedro-Woolley
