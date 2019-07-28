I didn't know that Skagit County was flush with money.
Why would there be a ballot for one position on the Primary Election Ballot dated Aug. 6? Couldn't Hospital District 1 wait for the November election rather spend taxpayer money for one commissioner?
I would ask Skagit County to provide taxpayers with the cost of this.
Kathleen Bullock
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.