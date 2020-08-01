I know that people would have increased resistance to the coronavirus if they would make better choices in their food intake.
Our bodies are designed to heal and if we treat them with respect we will give attention to what we eat. I believe the food industry has done us a disservice by producing unhealthy items. We need to let our knowledge rule over our taste buds. Good health fills us with a zest for life, spirit, soul and body.
Shirley Tollefson
Mount Vernon
