The fundraiser held by Skagit Republicans on Aug. 29 and reported by the Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 9 was an outrage and an insult to Skagitonians who have sacrificed so much to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public officials are charged to protect the well-being of the citizens they represent, but this party has chosen to do the exact opposite. The wonton disregard for public health shown by holding an event for 400 is shocking, especially from those who hope to have our votes in November. Their assurances of steps taken to reduce virus spread are no more convincing than assurances that life vests were made available on the Titanic.
I am so proud of my fellow Skagitonians for masking up, socially isolating and protecting our most vulnerable members. We are making a difference for our community. We all deserve better leadership than that on display at the Lincoln/Reagan Day Gala.
I look forward to the day when the Republican Party returns to the values of good government, fiscal realism and good character. However, given this debacle, Skagit Republicans have a long, long way to go. Grow up, Skagit Republicans.
Thomas Walters
Anacortes
