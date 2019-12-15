We all should
ask ‘Who am I?’President Obama believed in our better angels. He always called on the basic goodness of each person to help create a better world.
President Trump believes Americans are basically barbarians, using his rallies and tweets to try and prove himself right. Whatever story we believe about who we are will ultimately determine our future.
The party of Trump believes the story of job creation is about death and destruction, why else would they roll back over 80 environmental and workers protections? They believe we must not only crush our neighbors via ruthless competitive practices but crush mountaintops for the extraction of coal. To make a living, they believe we must poison streams, fields and every species.
They believe jobs happen only when we pillage, pollute and deny social justice.
When it comes to job creation, a new story has emerged, one that supports jobs, people and the constant renewal of the living world. It is a story about community, a shared responsibility for caring for our common wealth, the natural infrastructure.
It protects workers and ecosystems. It transitions us from the destructive dependence on fossil fuels to renewable energy. It respects science and moves the world forward rather than back to the Dark Ages of waste and barbarism. It does not steal the workers’ health, safety and living wages. It does not dump America’s toxic chemicals in the back yards of the poor.
Who am I? Our planet’s fate lies in how each of us answers this question. Our better angels and science tell us that it’s possible to love our neighbor and the Earth while making a decent living.
The truth is we are not the barbarians the Republicans want us to be.
Teresa Dix
Mount Vernon
