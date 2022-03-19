...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
It’s March 17, and the luck of the Irish is on my mind.
First is my Irish grandmother of the twinkling eyes, whom I was very lucky to have close by throughout my childhood and now it’s our country that is very fortunate to have a president who happens to be mostly Irish.
Unlike his predecessor who set the United States on a course to have the highest COVID death rate among wealthy countries (nytimes.com), President Biden took seriously the pandemic that disrupted the entire world, and he’s presently heading the world’s response to Putin’s invasion of a democratic Ukraine that has killed thousands and created over 3 million refugees.
That response has NATO and over 100 other countries condemning the invasion (the guardian.com). Many have rushed to offer Ukraine military and humanitarian support.
While we don’t know how the conflict will end, there’s good reason to believe the world would have reacted very differently if the man who tried to weaken NATO and who chose to believe Putin over his own intelligence agencies had still been president.
I have long been skeptical of the Great Man theory of history.
So many factors are at work in human affairs that Great Men are often more result than cause, faces that bubble to the surface of history’s stewpot and then come to stand for the age in which they lived.
But individuals do make a difference. So does fortune.
Despite his substantial popular vote victory, Biden is president by virtue of only 44,000 votes in three key states, Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin (npr.org).
How different Ukraine's and our history would be if not for those few votes in a couple of states. Great man or not, Biden’s five-eighths Irish pedigree seems to have brought us and the world considerable luck.
