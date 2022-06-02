In the immortal words of Pogo, a cartoon character from decades ago, "We have met the enemy and he is us."
Sadly, I have written here before about school shootings. In light of events in the last week in both Buffalo and Uvalde, it is clearer than ever that we are the enemy.
We fail to push our elected officials to take on the gun lobby and challenge them to be brave enough to change gun laws. We fail to rationalize our thinking about the second amendment to our Constitution. We fail to ask and demand answers to why any person needs to be equally or better armed than our local law enforcement or even our military.
We don't ask why anyone needs so many rounds of ammunition. For example, the Uvalde shooter reportedly had up to 600 rounds of ammo. We don't ask why anyone needs an AK-47, AR-15, or any weapon that is clearly not intended for hunting but is specifically designed to kill people. Are things so lawless we feel the need to be armed to the teeth?
I taught in local schools for many years. We practiced lockdown drills. How to explain what and why we were doing this to young children was a great challenge to my peers and me. The teachers in Uvalde probably practiced those same drills.
Until we, you and I, agree that enough is enough and set aside prayers and platitudes and make change happen around guns and gun laws, we will remain the enemy.
