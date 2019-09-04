We are the patriots
From time to time I run across punditry, editorials, letters to the editor and social media of various kinds communicating just what kind of idiots we have become.
As we grill our hotdogs and swill our beer, our own self-described “chosen one” believes that “America First” is an appropriate, even exalted way to describe our place in the world. It is not.
If he actually meant we should take care of our own before worrying about aid to other countries, he might have a point. But he has systematically weakened every program designed to help the “least of these.” For him, “America First” actually means “Me First.” A lot of people espousing this credo claim to be American patriots, but they are not. And neither is he.
I hear, “My Country: Love It or Leave It.” I remember that one from the days of Vietnam when we discovered the government often lied to us and sent our kids to die rather than face the truth. We haven’t learned that lesson either. The Iraq War was a repeat … and we’re still not clear of that quagmire.
We’re told by the present government that those who complain or resist are traitors, when the opposite is true. We are the patriots.
We can be so much more, but we choose not to be.
I fly the flag. One of my sons spent a year in Baghdad. I vote. Join me. Be part of the process that leads us to a “more perfect union.”
When we say “America First,” let it mean, we are the first to hold out a helping hand, we are the first in providing medical care to all of our citizens and anyone else who needs it, we are the best trained, best educated, best informed people of the world.
That’s not true now.
But it can be.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
Trump shows progress
I want to congratulate our president on a recent achievement.
To his credit, he followed the teleprompter during his speech after the recent shootings at Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas. He condemned both hate and violence and never went off script by saying something stupid.
Ignoring his impulses must have been agonizing for him. His impulsive self, I am sure, badly wanted to go off script and counterpunch those who were connecting the dots between his own gate rhetoric and the mass shootings.
Delaying gratification, saying no to impulses, is a major step in the maturing process. Basic to the advancement of civilization is the recognition that others exist and learning others have feelings.
The development of empathy is necessary for genuine love. In his speech he never took his eyes off the script and there was no, not even a trace of empathy in his voice. Nonetheless, for him, it was progress.
A 2-year-old in a tantrum wants what he wants. He doesn’t want to give up his narcissism (I am the center of the universe) and rants against others trying to control his life. If parents lose this power struggle and give into the demand of the child, they delay the child’s emotional development. The child learns he can control others by his or her mood. Repeatedly rescuing the child, even into adulthood, is the core cause in a number of disorders.
To understand this president, research “histrionic personality disorder.” He is a textbook case. Basic to all types of character disorders is the inability to take responsibility for ones mistakes. They blame others for their failures. Specific to his type of disorder is the feature of an incessant need to create drama in which he remains the very center of attention. For the 2-year-old in him, the presidency must be heaven.
Hal Pullin
Mount Vernon
Dump Trump at your own risk
Here are some suggestions for those who so venomously detest President Donald Trump.
If you think that it doesn’t matter that more people are off food stamps, unemployment is at an all-time low and that if you don’t have a job today you either don’t have to work or don’t want to work, then let’s vote Trump out of office.
If you don’t mind selling out to Chinese communists, then flush Trump.
If you want to bankrupt hospitals and maybe die before your doctor appointment, then let’s adopt Medicare For All by giving Trump the boot.
If you want to strangle the business community by raising the minimum wage, increasing the price of everything and declaring war on the elderly, then by all means show Trump the door.
If you want the bad actors from south of the border to poison our society with more crime and drugs, then tear down the wall and throw Trump in jail.
If you want to return to playing softball with Iran as it builds a nuclear bomb and detonate it in New York Harbor, then let’s dump Trump in 2020.
If you want to model our country after the deplorable cities run by the Democrats where enforcement of the law is being marginalized, then let’s make sure Trump doesn’t win.
You can probably get what you hope for if you keep contorting the truth to achieve your agenda.
Marty McNett
Alger
