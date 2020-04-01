Going into my third week of isolation for the COVID virus and not knowing how long the restrictions are going to be necessary reminds me very much of wartime.
I was 10 years old when the war ended, and I have strong memories of how it felt to be bombed, wondering when would the next air-raid come, the sound of anti-aircraft guns. We lived with daily bulletins on the radio and a hovering fear: What if it was us next?
Our iron gates were taken away and melted for the war effort. Then there was the food rationing. Meat was scarce; bananas and oranges were unavailable. I can still remember the first banana I had after the war, and they are still a treat in my mind. We were allowed two ounces of sweets a week (one small candy bar exchanged for coupons). There were times when there was an egg shortage, and we had to share an egg for breakfast. How long would it last?
But we adapted. Deprivation became the new normal, and we became accustomed to living with it. There was no point in griping or complaining. We were all in the same boat, so we found inventive ways to get along and support each other.
Sometimes adversity brings out the best in people as is happening today. There are many positive stories of people reaching out and helping.
Margaret Carpenter Arnett
La Conner
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.