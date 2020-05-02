Until a COVID-19 vaccine is available, masks, sanitizers, pens, notebooks or smartphones may be the only tools we need to slow disease transmission. Once we are released from lockdown, simply recording the time, place and contacts we make daily will provide useful information to health officials should we ever test positive for the virus and need to contact those we may have infected. Relying on our memories is not sufficient.
This “contact tracing” is a pillar of infection control — along with testing and isolating — that typically entails interviews with COVID-19 patients to determine who they were in contact with prior to displaying symptoms. Health officials then contact everyone the patient identifies so they can be tested and/or quarantined.
The number of U.S. public health employees needed for this intense work is estimated to be up to 300,000 people (Associated Press). The recently unemployed could be trained for this, achieving both health and economic goals.
Countries like South Korea utilize mandatory tracing through the public’s smartphones, while Google and Apple are working on similar apps for voluntary use here.
Regardless of the tracing method used, everyone can perform this simple task to reduce disease transmission and save lives.
Lin McJunkin
Conway
