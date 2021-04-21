Once again, we watch news reports of more senseless and horrific slaughter of innocent citizens, perpetrated by a violent gun madman. And once again, we will see and hear of "prayers and condolences" for the victims.
The country finds itself in this never-ending horror due to the Republican Party. They have rarely, if ever, been willing to support any measure of productive gun reform. Now, as before, the Republican solution is, "prayers and condolences." Hogwash.
The entire nation should be incensed by this callous approach. The Republican Party cares far more about the gun lobby's votes than the safety and security of our country's mothers’, fathers’, sons’, daughters’, grandparents’, friends’, neighbors’ and classmates’ ability to live a full life marked by life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
What about those rights? What about the rights of all of us to live a life without daily terror from gun violence? This is not what constitutional framers had in mind as they created the Second Amendment. Their purpose was entirely different.
The gun lobby seems to feel the right to own a weapon, and a weapon of war, and brandish it in public, is a natural state of affairs. It is not. All weapons are subject to regulation. Virtually all aspects of our lives are subject to regulation in one form or another. All it takes is public officials and representatives who have the courage to place all our lives above the gun lobby. This should be a no-brainer.
For those who claim to be "strict constitutionalists," great; let's go back to the technology available at the time the Second Amendment was created. Single-shot weapons, perhaps allowing one manually prepared shot every 30-60 seconds. That is a regulation that just might preserve our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Doug LeClair
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.