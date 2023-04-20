I am extremely sad right now as I watch our country go downhill. Watching the news is becoming a very depressing element in our life.

The school shootings break my heart, and our country has to change some of its laws in order for this to stop. A small child should not be able to take a gun to school and use it to shoot a teacher or another student. When that 6-year-old took a gun to school and shot the teacher, it was so hard to believe.

