I am extremely sad right now as I watch our country go downhill. Watching the news is becoming a very depressing element in our life.
The school shootings break my heart, and our country has to change some of its laws in order for this to stop. A small child should not be able to take a gun to school and use it to shoot a teacher or another student. When that 6-year-old took a gun to school and shot the teacher, it was so hard to believe.
If grownups have guns in their homes, it should be mandatory that they lock the guns in a place where they are not accessible. As a mother, grandmother and teacher, I am mortified about what is happening in America. We need to change some policies and laws in order for kids to not be able to bring weapons to school.
It is a very sad day in America when so many kids are being shot by other people. I cannot imagine the terror and sadness a mom or dad goes through when a horrific event happens like this.
The NRA seems to be in control, and the dollar bill unfortunately is the ruler. We have to do better for our children and grandchildren.
Our country needs to crawl upward and take care of our youths, instead of crawling backward. Our government needs to step up and take better care of our children and also the environment.
